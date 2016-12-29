Bengaluru

Complaint about fake Twitter account in name of CM

BENGALURU: The media advisor to the Chief Minister has filed a police complaint stating that someone has created a fake Twitter account and tweeting derogatory content.

Dinesh Amin Mattu filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, CID. He alleged that a Twitter handle — CMofKarnataka — was used to release confusing and embarrassing tweets.

Subsequently, the handle was deleted and a new one — CMoKarnataka — was created and used to spread derogatory content. Mr. Mattu wants the police to take action against the culprits.

The Cyber Crime wing of the CID has registered a case.

