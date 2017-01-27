Commuters in Bengaluru stand by share-a-cab services

more-in

The Transport Department may have clarified that the ride-sharing and pooling services offered by cab aggregators Ola and Uber are illegal and must be stopped, but regular users swear by the service, which they say allows them to save money on commute.

On Wednesday, the Transport Department asked Ola and Uber to stop their ride-sharing services as they are in violation of the contract carriage permit conditions. Cabs which have these permits can only pick up passengers from one point and drop them at another, without picking up more on the way.

However, ever since ride-sharing was introduced by the two companies, it has become the preferred mode of travel for commuters who don’t have the option of using the metro. “I usually get a 25% discount in return for sacrificing on time. It is a good deal and on most days I pay less than I would in a non-share cab,” says Trishna M., a resident of Indiranagar.

Cost savings aside, pooling also offers a chance for people to avoid taking out their vehicles and the hassle of finding a group of people to carpool with. “I tried some forums on social media to carpool but it took a lot of time and planning. Solutions like OlaShare or UberPOOL are better because you don’t have to spend time searching for other passengers,” says Rohit Das, who works at Manyata Tech Park.

Share services, launched in the city a few years ago, have been deemed illegal by the Transport Department earlier as well, but no action had been taken to crack down on them. Sources said this is because pooling usually means a reduction in the number of vehicles on city roads. At present, the city has over 65 lakh registered vehicles.

This time around, after being asked to stop ride-sharing services, it is unclear if the companies will comply. Uber on Thursday said it believes that UberPOOL is “clearly within the law”. “We will continue to engage with the Transport Department and the Karnataka government as ride-sharing products are the future of urban mobility, helping decongest cities by getting more people into fewer cars and letting riders move around their city more affordably,” an Uber spokesperson said. According to the company, shared rides account for more than 25% of all Uber rides booked in the city.

A good solution: Central report

Ride-share taxis have been hailed in a report by a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways committee as a strong solution to discouraging private transport. The report, submitted in December last year, recommends ride-sharing with the consent of all the passengers and also calls for a clear policy on sharing of rides in private cars.