Come March, 600 new eyes to catch rule breakers in Bengaluru

At present, there are 400 cameras installed in different parts of the city. | Photo Credit: Sampath Kumar G P

Traffic violators in the city will find it tougher to break rules from next year as the city traffic police will soon have 600 new cameras aiding them in capturing proof. These cameras will be in addition to the 400 that are already working across the city.

“With 400 cameras, we booked 60 per cent of all cases through camera-based surveillance this year. This is part of our new policy to increase booking of cases through cameras. The plan is to increase the number to 90 per cent in the coming year,” said R. Hithendra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The new cameras, work orders for which have been issued, are expected to be operational by March next year. In addition, the traffic police have also been requested by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to install 300 more cameras at garbage black spots to catch people dumping garbage indiscriminately. This feed too will be available to the police.

“Since we have experience in installing and maintaining CCTV cameras, they wanted us to install and maintain them,” Mr. Hithendra said.

More cases, but less fine collected

The traffic police may be pushing for camera-based surveillance, but it has taken a toll on fine collection.

The number of traffic violations recorded by the city traffic police till November this year has already surpassed last year’s figure of 76 lakh. But the amount of fines collected so far is Rs. 16 crore lesser than what was collected last year. This is because an increase in camera-based violation recording has led to most violators being issued challans, payments for which will come in slowly, officials say.

Till November, 82 lakh cases were booked, 60 per cent of them through camera surveillance. The remaining cases were booked the old-fashioned way with policemen stopping the rule breakers and collecting fine.

“The fine amounts will reach us gradually as the offenders will check the challans issued or check online for violations. This is the reason the collection is lower than last year despite more cases being booked,” said R Hithendra, Addtional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).