A 20-year-old college student succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning after he was stabbed and attacked by a group of unidentified people near PES College in Banashankari on Tuesday.

According to police, Harsha, a second-year diploma student, was attacked around 2 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

The Hanumanthnagar police have registered a case and are trying to get hold of CCTV footage.