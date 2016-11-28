College conducts paperless test

more-in

Bengaluru: While students have been using technology tools for learning, a city-based college last week conducted a paperless test.

Undergraduate students of Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College for Women at Malleswaram decided to ask students to answer the multiple choice questions for non-core subjects on tabs.

T.L. Shanta, director of the college, said that this was one of the first examination reforms after the college got autonomy in the 2016-2017 academic year. She said that 644 students appeared for the test that were held in two sessions. The two papers covered Indian Constitution as well as Environment Science and Public Health.

“Before the test, we gave students a demonstration and also told them that they could change the answers that they had marked,” Prof. Shanta said. She said that with this method, the marks of the students were ready as soon as the test was over. “We, however, did not disclose the marks to them immediately,” she said.