Cloth merchant held, currency exchange rakcet busted

The Kalasipalya police have busted a currency exchange racket and arrested a cloth merchant with over Rs. 50 lakh cash.

The accused was trapped after alert police intercepted one of his associates carrying a cash of Rs. 5 lakh on Tuesday. Based on the information, the police raided a cloth shop in Cottonpet and recovered around Rs. 49.5 lakh from him.

Manoj Kumar tried to justify that the money was for disbursement of salaries to his employees. But he did not submitted any proof to corroborate his claim, a senior police officer said.

While some of the notes were of mixed denomination, majority were of Rs. 2000 denomination.

“We suspect that Manoj Kumar was running a currency exchange racket and further investigations are on,” the officer added.

The accused along with the cash has been produced before the court for further investigations.