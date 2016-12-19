Clearing encroachment: Shops in BBMP complex sealed

There are 22 shops in the complex, which has been built on a rajakaluve. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Bengaluru: Shopkeepers at the BBMP complex opposite Srinagar Bus Stand at Banashankari protested on Monday when civic officials sealed four shops, including a restaurant, as part of its drive to clear encroachments on rajakaluves (storm water drains).

"Although the shopkeepers had been given notice in advance, they were not aware when the civic body would remove the encroachments," said Kempanna, a social worker. "Officials took out goods and sealed the shops."

There are 22 shops in the complex, which has been built on a rajakaluve. Of these, 11 house offices of the BBMP.

The remaining 11 were given on lease, which had expired, said a BBMP official. "In August, three offices belonging to the BBMP were demolished. Two private shops were partially removed. The shopkeepers had requested for some time to vacate the shops. We had given them 20 days’ time," he added.

According to the official, only four shops continue to run in the premises. The Deputy Commissioner (Markets) had requested ward officials to clear the remaining shops as well. "As the encroachment does not obstruct the flow of water, it has been categorised as second priority by the BBMP. All the obstructions will be cleared soon," he added.