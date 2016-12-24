Bengaluru

Christmas celebration at Indiranagar

BENGALURU: Full Gospel Assembly of God Church, Indiranagar is celebrating Christmas with a unique theme: “Bring Your Stars to Jesus”.

The 6th main road on Indiranagar, where the church is located, has been illuminated with thousands of stars and with the message that “Jesus was born in this world to light the lives of the people”.

In addition, Christmas messages will be delivered in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Nepali and other languages on December 25.

For details, call 080-45111777.

