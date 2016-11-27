Chemist ends life after being accused of theft

more-in

Depressed over allegations that he had stolen money from a dispensary of a private hospital, a 27-year-old chemist allegedly killed himself at his residence at Mathikere on Friday.

Sandesh Kulal, who hailed from Kasaragod, Kerala, had been working in the private hospital as a chemist for the last five years.

According to the police, two days ago, the manager of the hospital noticed that Rs. 25,000 in cash — in Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination — was missing.

“He accused the chemist of stealing the bundle of notes. We learnt that Sandesh had tried to reason with them and even asked them to scan the CCTV camera footage, but the management demanded that he admit to the deed,” said a police officer.

After two days of accusations and harassment, Sandesh returned home on Friday and allegedly hanged himself. He left behind a suicide note explaining the reason behind his extreme step. His body was discovered by his brother in the evening.

Based on a complaint, the Yeshwantpur police have taken up a case of abetment to suicide against the management of the hospital and are investigating the veracity of the accusations made against him.