Cash van heist: Driver’s wife surrenders

more-in

BENGALURU: The wife of cash van driver Dominic Selvaraj, who went absconding with Rs. 92 lakh, was arrested by the Banaswadi police on Sunday night. Rs. 79 lakh was recovered from her.

Evelyn Mary Roy was arrested and the couple’s 12-year-old son was handed over to their relatives, police said. Dominic, Evelyn and their son had travelled to many places in south India before returning to the city on Sunday night. Roy has been booked for abetment to crime.

“Dominic is absconding. He dropped Evelyn and their son at Krishnarajapuram. When the two reached Banaswadi, we nabbed them,” said a senior police officer.

Dominic drove away when two staffers of the logistics company LogiCash got down and went inside Bank of India on K.G. Road to collect a cash consignment. The next day, the vehicle was found near Mount Carmel College in Vasanth Nagar. Inside, police found Rs. 45 lakh and the security guard’s gun.