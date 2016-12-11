Bengaluru

Case files against seer, six supporters in Tumakuru

more-in

A case has been registered in Pattanayakanahalli police station against Nanjavadoota Swami. seer of Pattanayakanahalli Gurugundabrahmeshwara math, and six others on charges of assaulting Krishnappa of Pattanayakanahalli village, Sira taluk, Tumakuru district.

According to the police, Krishnappa filed a case in the First JMFC stating that he was assaulted by Nanjavadoota Swami and six of his supporters at Gurugundabrahmeshwara temple when he had gone to perform puja on August 15. He said he was stopped from performing the puja.

The court had ordered the police to register a case against the seer and his supporters.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2016 6:14:42 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Case-files-against-seer-six-supporters-in-Tumakuru/article16793138.ece

© The Hindu