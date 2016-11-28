Carpenter planned boy’s kidnap: police

more-in

The kidnap of the 10-year-old boy from Ayyappanagar in K.R. Puram on Saturday was planned by a carpenter employed by the boy’s father who owns a timber yard, interrogation of the accused by the police has revealed.

The boy was rescued by the police late on Saturday night.

The K.R. Puram police arrested a seven-member gang and rescued the boy from a house at Palamner in Andhra Pradesh.

The gang had demanded ransom of Rs. 1 crore from the boy’s father, Harish.

The police said the main accused, Naresh, worked as carpenter in the timber yard owned by Harish and had noticed that his employer transacted with huge sums of money.

Deciding to make a quick buck, he allegedly hatched a plan to kidnap the boy with the help of his associates, according to the police.

As per the plan, the boy, a class 4 student, was kidnapped while he was on his way to school with his grandfather.

The accused used a new car with a fake registration number for the purpose, the police said.

While Naresh and one of his associates Jagadish called Harish for ransom, his other associates — Venkatesh, Subramani, Anil, Rajesh and Ponnuswamy — took the boy to the vacant house of Venkatesh’s aunt at Palamner.

Harish approached the K.R. Puram police soon after receiving the call. He incidentally received another call from the kidnappers even as he was at the police station.