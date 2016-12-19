Candidates cry foul after being denied entry to exam centre

more-in

A group of candidates who had to appear for Karnataka State Public Service Commission examination here on Sunday alleged that they were locked out of the exam centre as the gate were closed three minutes before the scheduled time.

The exam for group ‘C’ non-technical posts was being held at the Government ITI College at Dairy Circle.

Instructions

The candidates said as per the instructions provided to them, the exam was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and they were supposed to be seated in the rooms by 9.30 a.m.

The gates of the centre were to be closed at 9.45 a.m.

However, some candidates have alleged that the gate was closed at 9.42 a.m. and they were not allowed in.

“I reached the centre at 9.10 a.m. and went in to check the room and the desk. Since there was some time left, I came out of the campus again to read. The guard blew a whistle at 9.40 a.m. and closed the gates at 9.42 a.m. There were 15 of us stuck outside. No matter how much we begged them, the vice-principal did not let us in. This was my last attempt at this exam,” said a candidate.

However, Subodh Yadav, Secretary, KPSC, said there could be no relaxation of rules for any candidate.

“We have listed out the rules clearly in the hall ticket and in the notification. We have to stick to timings to maintain discipline and this must be accepted by all candidates.”

Missing signatures

Responding to allegations by some candidates that they were not let in because their hall ticket did not have their signature, Mr. Yadav said such cases had been checked with the data which showed that the candidates had not uploaded their signature.