Can’t provide manpower: Traffic police

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has another hurdle to cross before it realises its dream of a bus priority lane.

It has to get the traffic police on board to ensure smooth vehicular movement. But the short-staffed traffic police say this project requires additional manpower.

During the initial meetings to discuss the priority lane project, the traffic police had submitted a request for 320 constables and 20 sub-inspectors to man the approximately 20-km stretch on Old Airport Road.

The traffic police had also suggested the installation of 54 surveillance cameras at the cost of Rs. 1.89 crore. The Motor Vehicle laws in the State would also have to be amended to allow the police to levy fines on motorists who use the lane.

Without the additional manpower, it would be impossible to man this stretch, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), R. Hitendra.

“If the DULT and BMTC can install the cameras and monitor it, we have no objection. However, for us to depute personnel, we will have to divert them from other duties which will affect our capabilities to manage traffic,” Mr. Hitendra added.