Campaign urges people to speak out against gender violence

When Geetha (name changed) and her neighbours return from work to their homes in the Slum Board Colony on Mysuru Road, they walk in a huddle to prevent being attacked strangers loitering near the colony gates. “The men hit us on our stomachs when we walk home,” said Geetha. ‘The men’ she is referring to, work in a hotel nearby and harass them every evening after drinking. She and several other women, who attended a meeting on sexual harassment held in Deepanjalinagar area off Mysuru Road on Sunday, have never filed a complaint with the police.

“The women are afraid to come forward as they feel no one will support them,” said Pushpalatha, a member of Dalit Bahujan Chaluvali, “Unless women come to the police station to report these crimes, they will continue to suffer such indignity,” she stressed.

16-day campaign

Sunday’s meeting was part of an ongoing 16-day campaign in the city, called ‘Erase the shame’, on reducing the stigma around reporting gender based violence.

The programme kicked off with songs followed by a street play. NGOs dealing with gender rights, such as Sthree Jagriti Samiti, Dalit Bahujan Chaluvali, Munnade and Garment Labour Union, have tied up with Amnesty International India to hold similar programmes in various parts of the city from November 25 to December 10.

Keeping in mind the imbalance in power that makes women from poorer sections hesitate in approaching the police, these organisations are working to set up ward-level committees to deal with sexual harassment, with corporators, police and members of women’s groups on board.

“Such committees could help fix an unlit road which have been reported unsafe. Having councillors and police on board will help in moving decisions faster, while providing women a safe space to discuss issues,” said Gopika Bashi, a campaigner with Amnesty International India. A pilot ward-level committee was set up in September in Yelahanka, which has met twice so far.

For garment, daily wage and domestic workers, the imbalance in power often deters them from lodging a complaint even when they are harassed or sexually assaulted, said gender rights activist Sylvia Karpagam. “A domestic worker who complains about harassment at work can get terminated in day, and it is possible that their complaint gets brushed aside, so they rarely complain,” she added.

At work

Anita Cheria, who has been working with the garment worker community for a decade and half, said that in an industry where women work on the shop-floor and the supervisors are almost always male, the person you have to report to is also the person harassing you. “Sometimes, if favours are not given, the employee is tasked with more work. In the case of ninety percent of the women facing harassment, their solution has been to leave one factory and join another,” she added.