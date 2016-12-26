Bengaluru

Cab driver stabbed while trying to rescue sibling

more-in

Bengaluru: A fight between two groups at Bairasandra lake led to the death of a 29-year-old cab driver who tried to intervene on behalf of his younger brother. The deceased, Girish, was a resident of Kaggadasapura.

Girish had reportedly gone to a friend’s place for dinner on Sunday evening when he got a call from his younger brother Sunil, who had been partying at the lake with his friends. According to the police, a group of people has accosted Sunil and his friends asking if they had ganja to smoke.

When Sunil told the group that they did not have any drugs but could offer alcohol, he was allegedly accused of lying and pushed around. Sunil called Girish who rushed to the spot.

But while trying to save his brother, Girish was stabbed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not respond to treatment.

Police said that Sunil and his friends could not provide a proper description of the suspects.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2016 12:25:01 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Cab-driver-stabbed-while-trying-to-rescue-sibling/article16946340.ece

© The Hindu