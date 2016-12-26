Cab driver stabbed while trying to rescue sibling

more-in

Bengaluru: A fight between two groups at Bairasandra lake led to the death of a 29-year-old cab driver who tried to intervene on behalf of his younger brother. The deceased, Girish, was a resident of Kaggadasapura.

Girish had reportedly gone to a friend’s place for dinner on Sunday evening when he got a call from his younger brother Sunil, who had been partying at the lake with his friends. According to the police, a group of people has accosted Sunil and his friends asking if they had ganja to smoke.

When Sunil told the group that they did not have any drugs but could offer alcohol, he was allegedly accused of lying and pushed around. Sunil called Girish who rushed to the spot.

But while trying to save his brother, Girish was stabbed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not respond to treatment.

Police said that Sunil and his friends could not provide a proper description of the suspects.