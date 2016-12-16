CID to only ‘inquire’ into Meti case

more-in

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was formally ordered by the State government to probe allegations of sexual impropriety against the former Minister H.Y. Meti, on Friday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara clarified that the CID was merely asked to “inquire” into the matter and “not investigate” as of now. A CID official further said that this was because there was neither an FIR nor a complainant in the case. “It is only after an FIR is filed that we can conduct an investigation. Until then, we can only probe aspects of the allegations,” an official said.

The woman in the video and the bodyguard, who allegedly took the video, have yet to come forward with a written complaint. The CID is expected to “ascertain the truth” into allegations that the Minister had sought sexual favours from the woman for transfers, and submit a report to the government.