CCTV footage shows girl molested on Bengaluru street

The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bengaluru have made headlines for the wrong reasons, with women partying on M.G. Road and Brigade Road alleging that they were molested by drunk men. Photo used for representative purpose only.  

In a shocking video, two men on a motorbike are seen molesting a girl in Kammanahalli area.

In a CCTV footage that surfaced on Wednesday, two motorbike-borne men are seen molesting a girl in Kammanahalli, Bengaluru on Sunday.

The CCTV, which recorded the entire incident, was installed at a house on the street. It was handed over to the police for further investigation.

The video shows the victim getting down from an autorikshaw and walking when two men stopped her.

Before she realised, the pillion rider got down and molested her. The accused pushed her to the ground few seconds later and sped away after the victim raised alarm for help.

The incident came to light when the victim, along with her friends, approached the owner of the house where CCTV was installed and requested to share the CCTV footage for verification.

The owner of the house later shared the footage with the police who initiated a probe to identify the accused.

“We are trying to identify the accused based on the registration of scooter,” said a police officer from Banasawadi police station. The incident happened close to the police station.

