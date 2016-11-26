Bengaluru

CCB arrests two Nigerian nationals for peddling cocaine in city

The Central Crime Branch sleuths have arrested two Nigerian nationals and recovered 10 gm of cocaine from them.

The accused, both in their 30s, were nabbed by a police team while they were waiting for customers near a private college in Chikkagubbi on Wednesday.

The police recovered five mobile phones, a weighing machine and cash totalling up to Rs. 1,56,040 from them.

Inquiries revealed that the duo had arrived to the city on valid student visas and were studying in a private college in the city.

“The accused said that they had purchased the cocaine from their contact in Mumbai,” said a police officer.

They have been remanded to judicial custody.

