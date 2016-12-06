CBI busts another banking fraud in Bengaluru

more-in

Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has identified another bank in the city whose employees allegedly helped perpetuate a demonetisation-related fraud. Investigators on Tuesday questioned the manager of the Central Bank of India branch in Basavanagudi for allegedly issuing demand drafts to help two individuals convert Rs. 71.49 lakh in old currency into new Rs. 2,000 notes.

The conversion was enabled through the buying and subsequent cancellation of 149 DDs.

In an FIR registered on Tuesday, the CBI claimed that the branch also misused a Jandhan Yojana account to launder Rs. 2.30 lakh. Investigators have booked branch manager S. Lakshminarayana and two individuals.

This is the third banking fraud the CBI has uncovered in the city involving currency exchange, all with different modus operandi.

On Sunday, they had booked two bank officials for allegedly helping top bureaucrats exchange crores of demonetised currency with Rs. 2,000 notes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing all the cases.