Bird baths removed from Lalbagh

Six-year-old Vikram had gone to Lalbagh with his cousins and an aunt

Bengaluru: The two bird baths at Bonsai Garden in Lalbagh Botanical Garden have been removed after the bowl of one fell on six-year-old Vikram Kumar, killing him on Monday.

The ornamental bird bath comprised a large polished granite bowl placed on top of a pillar. The bowl fell on the boy after he leaned against the pillar to pose for a picture.

“The bird baths have been dismantled and security will be tightened at the spot, as we were told that one guard could not cover the large area effectively,” said a senior official of the Lalbagh Horticulture Department.

Meanwhile, sources said that officials were on Tuesday summoned by the Horticulture Minister who sought a detailed explanation about the incident. Sources said that he also spoke to the victim’s parents and is likely to announce compensation for the family.

Notice issued

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) summoned Horticulture Department authorities to seek an explanation. Commission officials said that preliminary enquiries had revealed that officials had not responded in time to rush the injured boy to a hospital. The parents have alleged that no one from the department came to help them while passers-by had only stopped to click photographs.

However, officials maintained that the boy had been taken to the hospital in a vehicle belonging to the park.

Police yet to book case under 304A

The police are yet to book authorities for negligence, as is the practice during accidents involving civic agencies. Usually in such cases, police book authorities under Section 304A of Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

However, Siddapura police have only filed a report of unnatural death under Section 174 (3) of the CrPC, naming no one as responsible for the death of the child.

Deputy Commissioner for Police (South) S.D. Sharanappa said that the victim’s family is yet to record their statements as they are busy conducting the final rites. “If they allege negligence, we will book a case accordingly,” he said.

First aid post in garden

The Horticulture Department will set up a first aid post and station an ambulance at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden following the death of six-year-old Vikram. The garden has seen two fatalities in the last 18 months. In August 2015, a girl was killed in a bee attack.