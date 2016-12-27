Bikes collide on one-way flyover, 1 dead

more-in

Bengaluru: A cab driver was killed in a head-on collision of two bikes on Allalasandra flyover near Yelahanka on Monday around 11 p.m. Devaraj, a resident of Singanayakanahalli, had been to his relative's house in Yelahanka. He was returning home on his bike when he collided head-on with another biker Murthy, who was driving in the wrong direction on the one-way flyover.

Both bikers were not wearing helmets and suffered massive head injuries. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital, but Devaraj was declared brought dead.

Doctors are trying to save Murthy.

Security guard run over by tempo

A 45-year-old security guard of a hotel near Kannamangala Gate in Devanahalli lost his life after being run over by a tempo around 7.30 p.m. on Ballari Road on Monday. The deceased, Prabhakar, was heading to work on his two-wheeler from his house on Ballari Road. The temp hit his bike from behind near Bachahalli Gate. Prabhakar lost balance and fell down. He came under the wheels of the tempo. He died on the spot.

Devanahalli police have arrested the driver of the tempo.

Scooter rams into median, rider dies

An employee of a private transport firm was killed when his scooter rammed the median on Victoria Road in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased, Damodar (28) was returning home from work. He was not wearing a helmet and suffered a massive head injury as his head hit the median. He died on the spot.