Biker killed

A 26-year-old motorcycle rider was killed after his bike collided with the road divider and in the impact he fell on the other side of the road and came under the wheels of an unidentified moving vehicle on Mallathalli in Kamakshipalya on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen, a private firm employee and a resident of Kengeri Satellite town.

He was returning home from work when he lost control of the bike and rammed into the divider.

Passers-by who noticed Naveen in a pool of blood and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

The Kamakshipalya traffic police have taken up a hit-and-run case and further investigations are on.