Bike hits median, two students killed

Accident took place on New BEL Road

Bengaluru: Two 19-year-old engineering students died in an accident after the rider lost control of the bike and rammed into a median and a tree on New BEL Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Gunavantha Sai, who was riding the bike, was majoring in industrial engineering and a third semester student at M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology. He was from Kolar.

His friend Vishnu Naidu, who was riding pillion, was studying architectural engineering in the same college. Both were staying in a paying guest accommodation on 80 Feet Road in Sanjayanagar.

According to the police, the accident took place around 12.45 a.m. on Wednesday when the duo were heading back to their PG accommodation after a friend's birthday party in Yeshwantpur.

At BEL Road, Gunavantha lost control of his bike and rammed into the median before crashing into a tree. The bike was completely mangled and the duo were grievously injured. Passers-by rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Investigations revealed that Gunavantha had borrowed the bike from a friend. The students were not wearing helmets, said a police officer.