Bengaluru records 2nd highest Dec. temperature

The woollens came off on Thursday, with the city sizzling at a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, the second highest temperature in December ever.

The general chatter was on how hot it was in winter as the day’s maximum was just 0.1 degree Celsius shy of the highest ever maximum temperature recorded for the month, on December 18, 1926 and December 17, 2003.

The city recorded 30.9 degrees Celsius on December 14, 2015.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature overshot the 30-degree mark for the first time, by 0.4 degree.

The average mean maximum temperature for December is 26.5 degrees C, which means Thursday’s temperature was a departure of 4.5 degrees from normal.