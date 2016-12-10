Bengaluru police look to combat the drug problem using WhatsApp

more-in

Students of 60 city colleges will now be under the watchful eyes of not just their college managements; even the city police will be keeping an eye on them. In an effort to keep tabs on drug abuse, ragging and other anti-social activities in higher educational institutions, the city police have launched WhatsApp groups to always be in the loop.

The decision was taken at a meeting involving representatives of 60 colleges, students and parents in East division of the city on Friday. P. Harishekharan, Additional Commissioner of Police (East), who initiated the drive, said the jurisdictional police officer will be the administrator of the group that will include college staff, students, parents and members of the public.

The objective is to help save students from drug abuse and help the police crack the whip on the growing network of drug peddlers, a senior police officer said. The police are also roping in a resource person, who will be a staff member, to pass on information.

The initiative is primarily focused on the welfare of students, Mr. Harishekharan said, adding that the managements of the colleges, hostels and paying guest accommodations have been directed to install CCTV cameras. The initiative will also aid in identifying trouble-makers and mischievous students and give them the necessary counselling, he added.

The idea has evoked mixed reactions from the student community. Aiswarya Babu K., a final-year BA student at Garden City College, said, “The positive side is that a WhatsApp group will be accessible to most people. So, it helps students to easily convey our messages. The negative is that students may not be comfortable putting a message in a group. They may want to convey it individually,” she said.