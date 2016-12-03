Baragur: Despite ‘development’, oppression continues

more-in

The 82nd Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in this city in the Hyderabad Karnataka region had on the opening day not only discussions revolving around the language issue, but also a spectrum of social concerns.

In his presidential address, writer Baragur Ramachandrappa called for strong resistance to what he called “surgical strike” of the powerful against the powerless classes, including women, Dalits, minorities and farmers. He underlined the rich legacy of Kannada literature steeped in such resistance, citing instances of it dating back to the 8th Century onwards.

Dr. Ramachandrappa spoke at length on how the oppressed classes had continued to suffer while the discourse on “development” was strong at a parallel level. He bemoaned the tendency to dub people with strong social and political views as belonging to one political party or the other.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was the chief guest at the function, reiterated the demand for a constitutional amendment to give primacy to Kannada. He said that States, including Karnataka, had urged the Centre to bring about such an amendment. The inaugural of the three-day sammelan saw a colourful procession that put on display various folk forms of Karnataka and the president being brought in a ceremonial procession. A Kannada flag of 3,350 ft being taken in a procession was yet another highlight.