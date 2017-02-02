Bannerghatta park removes six smaller vehicles after lion scare

Reports of lions climbing on top of a vehicle were reported from the Bannerghatta Biological Park last week and also in September last year

The mystery of lions climbing on top of one particular vehicle in the Bannerghatta Biological Park has finally been solved.

After lions approaching an SUV in the safari was seen in September 2016, and also last week, zoo authorities have transferred the driver, Ramesh, out of the safari for “provoking” the animals for “thrills”.

Santosh Kumar, executive director of the BBP, said the driver had repeatedly driven close to the animals and stopped besides them for prolonged periods - as against the rules - on the behest of guests.

“Initially, we thought there was something wrong with the car as the lions seemed to target only this vehicle. However, we found out that driver himself was attempting to get the lions closer to the car and because of this, they were familiar with him,” he said.

The incidents have seen zoo authorities take six smaller vehicles, including the two SUVs and four jeeps, off the road until adequate grills could be fixed. The safari will function with 25 buses until then.