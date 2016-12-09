Banks say they are prioritising their customers over refilling ATMs

The mad rush seen in banks nearly a month ago has given way to a quiet patient queues.

A month after the announcement of demonetisation, bankers said the disbursal of money had eased, as the influx of lower denomination notes had increased over the past week. The Rs. 2,000 note still remains unpopular as customers believe most petty purchases cannot be done with that.

A manager of a private bank said that as there was a ban on exchange of demonetisation notes, the queues now comprised only of people looking to withdraw money. “For now, we are not running out of cash when customers ask for money. We are even managing with lower denomination notes,” he said.

Most banks, however, admitted to prioritising their customers rather than replenishing ATMs where customers from other banks can also withdraw money. Moreover, initiatives such as personal managers — seen in many banks to cater to high-value customers — seemed to have come to a halt as personnel are diverted to ensuring a smoother handling of serpentine queues.

However, a senior official from a nationalised bank said there was perceptible change in customer behaviour since demonetisation was introduced. “Customers who would normally not frequent banks are now coming almost regularly to encash their weekly limit. We have noticed a tendency of customers to withdraw how much ever they can each week as they believe access to cash is limited now,” he said.

Though the weekly limit is Rs. 24,000 per customer, many banks said they cannot keep up with it. Unofficially, customers are told banks have enough currency only to disburse around Rs. 15,000 per person. Similarly, bankers said they cannot meet the withdrawal limits of those with current accounts — where the RBI has set a weekly limit of Rs. 50,000.