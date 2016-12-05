Bank gets Rs. 1.8 lakh fake notes

more-in

A businessman from Chintamani is under the scanner for allegedly trying to deposit counterfeit notes of face value Rs. 1.8 lakh in a nationalised bank.

Citing ill health, the accused, Ravindra, authorised a staff member from the Chintamani branch of Karnataka Bank to deposit Rs. 2.8 lakh in the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes last Thursday. The bank employee, Anil Kumar, went to his house and collected the money along with the authorisation letter.

However, while counting the notes, bank officials realised that Rs. 1.8 lakh was in counterfeit Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Bank officials immediately summoned Ravindra to the branch and sought an explanation.

Surendra Babu, manager of the bank who filed a complaint with the Chintamani police the next day, said Ravindra informed them that he had obtained the money after selling a property he owned. He reportedly denied having any knowledge that the notes were fake.

The bank has now sought the police help to track down the source of the fake notes. The police have also sought a clarification from the bank for the delay in filing the complaint.