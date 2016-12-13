Bank executive killed as car jumps median

more-in

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old bank executive was killed when his friend, who was behind the wheel, lost control of the car, jumped a median and collided with an oncoming car. The accident took pace near Kogilu Junction in Yelahanka in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased, Ratan, was an analyst with a private bank. His friend Guruprasad, a businessman, is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital. Both resided in Nandini Layout and were returning from work when the accident took place around 12.30 am.

The driver of the vehicle they collided with, Mahatesh, sustained injuries.