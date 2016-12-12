Bangalore Literature Festival has something for everyone

more-in

The countdown to the fifth edition of Bangalore Literature Festival has begun, with the organisers publishing the schedule for the two-day event starting December 17. The festival has something on offer for everyone — popular authors, new voices in literary fiction, Kannada literature, current affairs, cricket, and films.

This year’s edition has multiple sessions on current affairs — demonetisation, dissent and ‘culture wars’.

The festival will open with a conversation with Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor about his most recent book An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India and conclude with a conversation with Shatrughan Sinha, BJP MP. Popular author Chetan Bhagat will also be present at the festival, discussing ‘the new Indian girl’ with Sudha Murty. From sessions on business writing, investigative journalism to food writing, the festival has it all. Film personalities Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Ashish Vidyarthi and Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush will also converse with the readers.

This year’s Magsaysay Award winner Bezwada Wilson and the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar will also participate in the festival. Writer of Academic Hinduphobia Rajiv Malhotra will be in conversation with T.V. Mohandas Pai. On a different pitch, historian Ramachandra Guha will talk on cricket.

The Kannada programming has mostly urban authors who have their translated works published in English this year — from Vivek Shanbhag and S. Diwakar to Vasudhendra. Mr. Vasudhendra will be talking on being gay in modern India.

“We hope that the platform is not hijacked by controversies,” said V. Ravichandar, who is on the organising team.

Vikram Sampath, who was in the eye of the storm last year has stepped down from the organising committee. He is not on any of the panels this year.