BWSSB tightens screws on apartments without STPs

With water emerging to be among the biggest crisis points in the city, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is starting to tighten the screws on apartments that have not constructed Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs).

Since October, around 3,800 apartments, which have more than 20 dwelling units, have been penalised for not having installed STPs, which was mandated through a Government Order (GO) in January. The penalties cross Rs. 1.69 crore, and will continue each month until a functional STP is installed.

“After the GO, we had a few awareness programmes and gave apartments time to install treatment plants and dual piping so that grey water can be used for gardens and toilet flushes. Our water meter readers identified apartments that have not complied and we have imposed penalties,” said Kemparamaiah, engineer-in-chief, BWSSB.

While the number of buildings may not drastically increase further — as officials are still verifying the number of dwelling units in smaller apartment complexes —

Fine collected

BWSSB has also started issuing notices to apartments where installed STPs are not functioning.

The fines complement the drives against houses (built after 2011 and on plots of 30 ft X 40 ft or above) which have not installed rainwater harvesting systems. Since July, around Rs. 70 lakh have been collected as fines from over 3,500 houses.

Objections pour in

On January 19, in a gazette notification, the Department of Forest, Ecology ad Environment had noted the flow the raw sewage into storm water drains and lakes of the city, and had made mandatory reuse of sewage water at the source. BWSSB was to implement the order, while other civic agencies were to sanction projects only if STPs are part of the design plan.

However, since the penalising started, objections are pouring in from various apartment associations. “The order is impractical. There is a constraint of space to build an STP which requires 20 ft X 50 ft space. How will you find this space in existing apartments? Moreover, the entire plumbing has to be redone to reuse the water. Financing STP and maintaining it is also a challenge,” said M.S. Shankar, Karnataka convenor of Apartment Owners Associations. The organisation plans to meet the Chief Minister to withdraw the notice and implement it only for upcoming projects.

BWSSB officials, who are compiling the objections, said a report will be sent to the State government seeking relaxation in the norms. “Till then, we will collect penalties. In case of relaxation, we can return it to apartment owners,” an official said.

Board hopes for rain

With northeast rain in November completely failing, water supply officials are hoping for rain in the coming months to ease the situation. However, with Cyclone Nada petering off into a depression, the city barely received any rain on Thursday.

Currently, KRS and Kabini store barely 10.5 tmcft of water, while the city itself needs 9 tmcft to tide over till the next monsoon. A further 3.5 tmcft will be used for other towns along the Cauvery.

“Depressions, which are now seeing rain in Tamil Nadu, will not increase reservoir levels. However, the downstream demand may reduce and whatever water flows in the Cauvery can be collected in the reservoirs itself...We see no problem for the next two months. We will have watch the situation after that,” an official said.