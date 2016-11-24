BU for arming guards on night patrol

Over the last two months, university officials said that 14 sandalwood trees have been chopped and stolen. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Aim is to deter thieves eyeing sandalwood and teak trees in Jnana Bharathi campus

Bengaluru: Two days after smugglers stole sandalwood trees from its sprawling Jnana Bharathi campus, Bangalore University decided to take precautionary measures to prevent further incidents. The varsity has decided to petition the police for two rifles that can be used by security personnel on their night patrol.

Over the last two months, university officials said that 14 sandalwood trees have been chopped and stolen.

K.N. Ningegowda, Registrar (Administration), said that while BU has a security agency to monitor the campus, there are plans to approach retired police personnel and army officials who will be vested with the responsibility of night patrolling with weapons. After they finish their rounds, the rifles can be returned to the Jnana Bharathi police station.

“Thousands of people use the campus for morning walks. It is difficult to keep tabs on everyone,” said K.N. Ningegowda. To help protect the trees, access to a portion of the university campus that has teak and sandalwood trees will now be restricted.

BU officials have decided to set up eight watch towers to help security personnel ensure the safety of students. Each will cost Rs. 25,000.

Tree census

Bangalore University has decided to conduct a tree and plant census in its Jnana Bharathi campus. It has decided to seek help from the Forest Department for the census and to protect valuable trees, such as teak and sandalwood.

K.N. Ningegowda, Registrar (Administration), said that they would not only count the number of trees and plants but also categorise the various species on the campus. Students of the Botany and Environment Science Department would be roped in for this project.

Connectivity to metro station

Although it has been several months since Byappanahalli has been connected to Mysuru Road by a Metro service, students at Jnana Bharathi campus still struggle to commute to and from Mysuru Road station.

To ensure last-mile connectivity between the station and the campus, BU officials have decided to purchase a 30-seater mini bus to start a feeder service for students and staff at no extra cost.

K.N. Ningegowda, Registrar (Administration), said that BU has floated a tender for the bus.

Services are expected to begin in December.