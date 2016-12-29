BSNL customers can expect better Internet speed soon

more-in

The Internet speed for consumers of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) in Bengaluru could see a fillip with the commissioning of the first MNG PAN (MPLS-TP based Next Generation Packet Aggregation Network) ring in the city. This is expected to upgrade the backbone of the broadband network from 10G to 20G, even enabling BSNL to scale it up to 40G eventually. The equipment is expected to provide high speed bandwidth in the broadband access network using optical fibre links between elements.

BSNL officials said the Karnataka Telecom Circle has been given nine such rings, which will be commissioned progressively before February 15, 2017. The 15-city project will also cover Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Noida, among others.

BSNL has 12 lakh landline, 4.4 lakh broadband and 70 lakh mobile connections in Karnataka at present, in addition to 18,250 leased lines and 38,300 high speed boradband connections on FTTH (Fibre to the home) technology.

Making the announcement here on Thursday, N.K. Gupta, Director (CFA), BSNL Board, New Delhi, said customers were not satisfied with 3G, especially with the present wave of digitisation and push for cashless transactions. “We (BSNL) do not not have 4G. We will be replacing the rings in Bengaluru as the data traffic is very high. We will have 65 such rings throughout the country,” he said.

Taking on competition

Admitting that the State-run company was being met with “tough” competition from private players such as Reliance’s Jio, Mr. Gupta said it had become imperative to meet the traffic tariff without compromising on the quality of service.

“Now, the Internet is not a luxury. It is a way of life. The customer does not want interruptions in the connection. It is critical to provide service at any time of the day,” he said. However, he added that BSNL will be announcing new offers next month to “match” the present scenario.

The BSNL’s 49 plan for landlines has increased the number of connections being given out to 1.4 lakh per month from around 60,000 per month, officials said.