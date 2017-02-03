BMTC bus with 40 passengers falls off Tavarekere bridge; 10 seriously injured

more-in

A BMTC bus fell off the bridge in Tavarekere in Bengaluru at 10.05 a.m. on Friday. There were 40 passengers in the bus, of which 10 have sustained serious injuries, including the driver. The bus was heading to Nelamanga from Kengeri when the incident happened. According to initial reports, in order to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming goods vehicle, which was being driven in a rash manner, the driver of the BMTC bus took a sharp diversion and ended up hitting the parapet wall of the bridge. In the impact, the wall gave away and the bus fell 30 feet down on the dry Arkavathy River bed. No casualty has been reported till now.

The police and fire service personnel are conducting rescue operations. Traffic has been blocked on the stretch.