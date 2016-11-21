Bengaluru

BMRCL sees rise in top-up of smart cards

more-in

In the days following the demonetisation of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) saw an increase in the number of top- up for its smart cards. BMRCL spokesperson U.A. Vasanth Rao said that this was because the corporation was accepting old denomination notes. “Every day the revenue we earn through our smart card top-ups is about Rs. 20 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh. During one of the days after demonetisation, we saw that this figure had touched Rs. 45 lakh. This was because we were accepting old notes and allowing top-ups of Rs. 1,000,” Mr. Rao said.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
Bangalore
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 9:56:28 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/BMRCL-sees-rise-in-top-up-of-smart-cards/article16661968.ece

© The Hindu