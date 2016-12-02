BMRCL mulls over metro station after Kengeri

more-in

In a move that will benefit hundreds of families, who have bought houses after the NICE road tollbooth on Mysuru road, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is contemplating adding an extra station as part of the Phase II expansion of the Purple Line, which was initially planned till Kengeri.

This will be possible as Namma Metro will also have a depot at Challegatta, located a bit further from the NICE road junction on the right hand side of the road to Mysuru.

According to officials, there was an option to include a station at the depot in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) which was prepared for Phase II.

“That may now be acted upon or a decision to build a new station closer to several residential projects and a major private hospital could also be taken,” said a senior BMRCl official.

According to sources, the decision to build an additional station has been made but the modalities are yet to be worked out.

“There is a proposal for this but no formal approval has been given yet. The finances will have to be worked out in order to build a new station and before this a ridership analysis will have to be done,” a senior BMRCL official said.

However, other sources said that the decision was already taken and only the costs and approvals had to be worked out. This move will help residents of several projects which have come up on Mysuru road near Kambipura and further.

Currently, Nayandanahalli is the nearest operational Metro station and after the completion of the extension, Kengeri would have been the nearest station.