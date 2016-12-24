BMRCL invites tenders for R.V. Road-HSR Layout stretch

more-in

Bengaluru: Work on the new Namma Metro line between R.V. Road and Bommasandra as part of Phase II of the project will begin in the first half of next year. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday called tenders for construction between R.V. Road metro station till HSR Layout station.

The project will cover construction of the viaduct, stations as well as the road-cum-rail flyover bridge at the Jayadeva Interchange besides road widening where necessary. It would take three months for the tender process to be completed, officials said.

The 6.34 kilometre stretch will have 16 stations. Of these, Central Silk Board, B.T.M. Layout, Jayadeva Hospital Interchange, Ragigudda and R.V. Road stations will be elevated.

Next, BMRCL is expected to invite tenders for demolition of Marenahalli flyover at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research junction, which will make way for the interchange station. Work on both projects are expected to begin simultaneously, sources said.