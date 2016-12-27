BBMP to use technology to widen property tax net

more-in

Bengaluru: The cash starved Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is struggling to increase collection of property tax, now has technology to bring every property under its ambit for tax purposes.

The civic agency on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to deploy geo-spatial technology for identifying tax defaulters and those outside the tax net.

The Geospatial Enabled Property Tax Information System (GEPTIS) will provide information on properties with key attributes such as geo co-ordinates, usage and tax paid status. Every property will be assigned a Unique Property Identification Number.

Incidentally, as many as 19 lakh properties are estimated to be in the BBMP limits of which at least 2 lakh properties are outside the tax net. Last fiscal, the BBMP collected Rs. 1,900 crore as property tax as against the target of Rs. 2,400 crore. This year, so far Rs. 1,750 crore has been collected against a target of Rs. 3,100 crore.

ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar said that the initiative would help in creating an extensive inventory for property and property tax. "When the BBMP approached us, we requested the regional centre of the NRSC to study their requirements and come up with a comprehensive solution," he said, adding, "Karnataka has been a pioneer in using space technology for the benefit of the public."

According to sources in the BBMP, only the jurisdictional officer knew the details of property tax. But under the new technology, this information would be made available online to the public.

"This initiative will help the BBMP get accurate information on properties," said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while inaugurating the initiative at Town Hall. He also launched the redesigned website for BBMP, which provides a user friendly web experience.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers H.N. Ananth Kumar was also present.

Citizens can book crematorium online

The BBMP has started an online system for reserving crematoriums. Citizens can book time slots through the BBMP website or via a call centre. They will receive a computer generated confirmation for the booking.

“With the help of this system, the public will come to know the situation at the crematorium, and need not have to wait for hours in case of a rush. They can go at the scheduled time and perform all rituals,” said a BBMP official.

Another new scheme will enable citizens to locate their properties and place a request online for permission for road cutting for laying domestic utilities. "Through this, the request goes to the engineer concerned, and on the basis of the application, field verification is taken up," said the official.