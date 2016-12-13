BBMP to clear encroachments on Wednesday

more-in

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is set to resume its drive to clear encroachments from storm water drains (SWDs) on Wednesday. It is planning to clear 93 vacant plots and 68 buildings in various zones across the city.

According to a BBMP statement, demolition of encroachments will be taken up in Yelahanka, Kaveripura, Mahadevpura, Dasarahalli, Bommasandra and Koramangala. In Hoysala Nagar, 60 buildings and 48 plots are slated for demolition.