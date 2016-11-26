BBMP officer caught taking bribe

more-in

Officials of Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a revenue officer attached to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for accepting a bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh from a villager for an official favour.

The accused, Satish Kumar attached to Horamavu ward, had demanded and accepted Rs. 2 lakh in advance from a villager to help him pay taxes for his B Khata land.

When the accused demanded another Rs 2.25 lakh to issue the receipt, the villager approached the ACB.

Based on the complaint, a team of officials raided the office and arrested Satish Kumar along with his associate CH Honnegowda while accepting the remaining amount - Rs. 1 lakh in cash and Rs 1.25 lakh cheque.

The duo has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded them to judicial custody.