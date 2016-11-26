Bengaluru

BBMP officer caught taking bribe

more-in

Officials of Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a revenue officer attached to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for accepting a bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh from a villager for an official favour.

The accused, Satish Kumar attached to Horamavu ward, had demanded and accepted Rs. 2 lakh in advance from a villager to help him pay taxes for his B Khata land.

When the accused demanded another Rs 2.25 lakh to issue the receipt, the villager approached the ACB.

Based on the complaint, a team of officials raided the office and arrested Satish Kumar along with his associate CH Honnegowda while accepting the remaining amount - Rs. 1 lakh in cash and Rs 1.25 lakh cheque.

The duo has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded them to judicial custody.

Post a Comment
More In Bengaluru
government
corruption & bribery
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2016 7:08:07 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/BBMP-officer-caught-taking-bribe/article16706429.ece

© The Hindu