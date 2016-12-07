BBMP issues notice to voluntarily close commercial activities out of residential buildings

more-in

With commercialisation of residential areas becoming rampant, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued illegal shops, bars, pubs and other illegal establishments an ultimatum to voluntarily shut down in seven days or face action.

On Wednesday, BBMP warned those who violated the Revised Master Plan — 2015 and Zoning Regulations by running commercial activities in residential zones or those running commercial establishments in buildings where only a residential sanction was taken.

"If the establishments do not comply with the request, we will issue notices to cancel trade licences. If a trade licence has not been issued we will give a formal notice to close down, and if they do not comply, we will lock down the shops," said BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad. He added that training had been given to all health officers on how to identify violators.

The notice follows a lengthy battle by citizens’ groups against commercial establishments in areas such as Koramangala, Indiranagar, Shantinagar, among others.

Restaurants, start-ups and private firms which have set up offices in residential zones could be affected by this ruling, said D.S. Rajashekar, president of Citizens' Actions Forum.

" The notice is a good move. However, what is important is that concrete action is taken. Promises have been made earlier too but the big fish are being left off," said Mr. Rajashekar.

Associations had taken up the fight because of pubs and restaurants coming up in areas like Lavelle Road, Richmond Road, Indiranagar, HRBR Layout, Koramangala, and HSR Layout, said Mr. Rajashekar.

“For instance, a three-bedroom house been given out for rent for a software office, where people work day and night, would result in people coming in day and night and filling parking spaces,” he said.

Only necessary services like medical shops, milk booths and small kiranas which benefit residents should be kept, he felt.