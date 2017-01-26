BBMP gets 3 months to dismantle structures used to display ads illegally

more-in

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday gave three months’ time to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to dismantle all the metal structures erected illegally to display advertisements by various advertisement agencies across the city.

Justice Vineet Kothari issued the direction during the hearing of a batch of petitions filed by the agencies challenging the advertisement tax imposed on them by the BBMP, through which the court has been monitoring both the collection of the advertisement tax and removal of unauthorised advertisement display boards.

Earlier, the BBMP counsel told the court that it had removed 2,315 advertisements displayed on the 2,439 unauthorised display boards. Also, the BBMP said it had invited tenders for dismantling all such supporting metal structures.

The court also directed the BBMP to provide a list of advertisement agencies that had not paid advertisement tax as per the interim order passed by the court in December last year.