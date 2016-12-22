BBMP at a loss on how to handle plastic collected during raids

more-in

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on its part, claims to have been cracking down on plastic usage regularly. However, the aftermath of these raids and seizures is what is posing to be the real problem.

BBMP officials said the quantum of seized plastic was mounting with demand for it from cement manufacturers on the decline.

“The first thing we do after raiding establishments and seizing plastic is to shred them so that they do not find their way back into the market. However, the health officers have started complaining about the large quantities of plastic lying around and are asking us what to do with all the seized plastic,” said a senior official. He also added that a majority of the cement manufacturing units were in Kalaburagi and they were citing losses caused by the high cost of transportation as one of the reasons why they do not want to pick up plastic all the way from Bengaluru.