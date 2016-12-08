At Bishop Cotton, Jaya the topper in class was also fast on the track

In the deluge of tributes to the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, a phrase oft repeated in drawing room discussions and television screens was “there was no one else like her”. On Wednesday, at a memorial meeting for the departed leader at her alma mater, Bishop Cotton Girls’ School (BCGS), former students, teachers and current students got to meet someone who competed with her in the classroom and the race track, back when they were carefree schoolgoers.

“If any one could match Jayalalithaa, it was her,” said Jayalalithaa’s former classmate Dorothy Sampath, referring to Alice Jesudian, who, like Jayalalithaa, was an ace student and sprinter. Jayalalithaa studied in BCGS from class 2 to 4 and returned for a brief period in class 8.

As a young girl, Jayalalithaa was a topper in class and an ace runner, competing in the 100 metres and 200 metres races. She often ran the last leg of the relay race for her school house, Barton. “Barton House would cheer aloud for Jaya, and we, the students of Foley House, for Alice,” said Ms. Sampath.

“Jayalalithaa could be mischievous but also had her head firmly on her shoulders. She always got straight ‘A’s. We used to ask her, ‘Jayalalithaa, what grade did you get? And she would shyly say ‘A’,” recalled Ms. Sampath.

Her classmates remember her as a reserved but determined girl who was keen on doing well in whatever she took up, a quality that stayed with her throughout her illustrious life.

Jayalalithaa also had a playful side to her, recalled Girija Shankar, who studied with her in class 8. “We had a Burmese teacher who couldn’t remember all the girls’ Indian names, so instead she would look at us and thunder ‘You girls!’ Once when her back was turned, Jaya puffed her cheeks and mimicked her and we all burst out laughing. The whole class had to stay back and write lines because of her mischief,” she said.

Ms. Shankar lauded the late leader for rising to such an exalted position in a male-dominated field at a time when “feminism wasn’t all the rage it is now.” “In doing so, she became a model for all girls,” she said.

Current principal Lavanya Mithran and former principals of the school Stella Samuel and Elizabeth Joseph spoke about how Jayalalithaa’s association with the school was something they were all proud of. “What impressed me most about her is that she had fallen on bad times often and fought her way up again. That is what I want all students to learn from her life, and all young girls to grow up to be,” said Ms. Joseph.

A prized class photograph

Among the school’s prized possessions is a group photograph of Jayalalithaa’s class. The photograph came in their possession thanks to the efforts of Stella Samuel, former principal of Bishop Cotton Girls’ School. “I had heard many saying that Jayalalithaa studied in our school, but no one knew the details. With the help of my staff Rita and Carla, I dug out records of former students and found the register with her name,” said Dr. Samuel.

“We found that another staffer Fathima Jaffer joined school the same day as Jayalalithaa did. She located another classmate, Dorothy Sampath, who possessed a photograph taken when they were in class 4. When she took this picture to a photography studio, it turned out that the studio owner’s sister was from the same batch.” Dr. Samuel added.

Over a couple of months, Dr. Samuel was able to trace all the students in the photograph, including the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister who sat primly in the front row.