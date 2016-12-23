Art mart in the time of demonetisation

Chitra Sante is likely to feel the impact of demonetisation, given that most transactions here have been cash based. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

The 14th edition of Chitra Sante, the much-awaited annual art mart organised by Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP) in the city, is likely to experience the impact of demonetisation, given that most transactions here have been cash based.

D.K. Chowta, treasurer of the CKP, said on Thursday that anticipating the impact of demonetisation, organisers were making preparations for mobile ATMs and supplying hand-held swipwing machines (point-of-sale devices) to facilitate digital transactions. “Talks are on with bank managements to ease the problem of demonetisation,” he said.

Providing change

“The problem is also that artistes will have to provide change for Rs. 2,000, which is the highest denomination legal tender now,” said Mr. Chowta. Chitra Sante recorded an approximate turnover of Rs. 3 crore last year.

Pointing at the positive side of digital business at the sante, art historian H.A. Anil Kumar observed that digital transaction, which was symbolic in the previous editions, would be the main course this time. “Digital payments will help us in getting the clear picture of the actual turnover during the sante,” he said.

This one-day annual art mart brings together artists and connoisseurs of arts and facilitates artists to exhibit their works, including paintings, sculptures, murals, installations, and mixed-media art works. Hundreds of artists from Karnataka and elsewhere have been making use of this opportunity over the years.

Chitra Santhe, which will be held on a 1-km stretch of Kumarakurpa Road from Shivananda Circle to the Office of the Chief Minister, is likely to be extended to the bylanes in and around the CKP, said Mr. Chowta. Though there is a huge demand for stalls from artistes, considering the limitations, it has been decided to allot 6 ft x 6 ft space for putting up stalls for 1,000 artistes. A committee has been formed to to keep vigil on the quality of art works as well.

On second Sunday of Jan.

Chitra Sante, which is usually held on the first Sunday of each year, will be held on the second Sunday this time (January 15, 2017) in view of the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru in the first week, said Mr. Chowta.