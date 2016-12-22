Arkavathy Layout allottees stage protest

more-in

People, who were allotted sites in the Arkavathy Layout, staged a protest outside the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) office here on Wednesday, seeking a solution to the delay in the allotment of sites.

Rajajinagar Assembly constituency MLA S. Suresh Kumar also joined the protesters.

The BDA in November had said that it did not have land left in Arkavathy Layout to carve out sites for all the 3,728 allottees, who had bought them in 2005-2006. It instead offered some allottees land in the Kempegowda Layout.

Bhaskar Reddy, one of the allottees, said that none of them were willing to accept the sites on Kempegowda Layout.

“Kempegowda Layout is 25 km away from the city, while Arkavathy layout is 10 to 12 km away from the city. Why are we being cheated out of our money when we don’t owe a paisa to the BDA?” he asked.

“If the decision taken is adverse to the allotees, we may consider filing a criminal case against the officials, and are planning a huge protest in front of the BDA office,” said Mr. Reddy.