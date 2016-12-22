Apartment built encroaching SWD: Non-bailable warrant against builder

more-in

The Special Court for Land Grabbing cases in the State has issued a non-bailable warrant against a Hyderabad-based builder in connection with a complaint on construction of an apartment complex by allegedly encroaching upon a portion of the ‘raja kaluve’ (storm-water drain) at Kodichikkanahalli.

The court has directed the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner to arrest and produce K. Ravinder Reddy, who heads the Janapriya Engineers Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., before it on January 2, 2017.

The warrant was issued after Mr. Reddy failed to respond to the several notices issued by the court on a complaint of encroachment filed by Chandra Shekhar V., a resident of Janapriya Lake View Apartments, Kodichikkanahalli.

It has been alleged in the complaint that Mr. Reddy and landowner H. Ramachandraiah constructed Janapriya Lake View Apartments by encroaching upon 10 guntas of government land at survey number 26/4 of Begur hobli, Kodichikkanahalli, based on a licence issued by erstwhile Bommanahalli City Municipal Council during 1998-99. Though Mr. Chandra Shekar had taken up the issue of encroachment in 2015 when he got certain information, the encroachment was confirmed when the BBMP issued public notice on raja kaluve encroachment after the havoc caused by rains earlier this year and made public the maps related raja kaluve encroachments.