Anti-pollution drive: KSPCB vehicle caught

A Karnataka State Pollution Control Board jeep was caught during a Transport Department drive on Monday to check violation of emission norms.

The department had trained its guns on government vehicles to check violation of emission norms.

“It was a little embarassing to find that a KSPCB vehicle was also booked. Their officials were with us at the checkpoint. It was an old vehicle and did not meet the norms,” an RTO official said.

Armed with the new machines to measure pollution levels, the department, along with officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, carried out the drive.

As part of its drive against vehicles which carry false emission certificates, the RTO officials took up station inside Cubbon Park where many government vehicles move.

Out of 856 vehicles checked, 187 vehicles were found to be violating the emission norms. As many as 37 of these were government vehicles, a statement from the department said.

The 37 vehicles were issued check reports and asked to return within a week after getting their vehicles calibrated in order to avoid a Rs. 1,000 fine.

The drive is expected to continue on Tuesday as well at two more locations across the city.